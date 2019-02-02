Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting Sunday

Rask will start in net Sunday against the Capitals in DC.

Rask has posted strong efforts in the crease over the past month-plus, owning a 6-0-2 record with a 1.90 GAA and a .937 save percentage over his last nine appearances. The Capitals really struggled in January, posting a minus-17 goal differential over 12 games, so Rask should have a decent shot at keeping his streak without a regulation loss alive.