Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting Sunday
Rask will start in net Sunday against the Capitals in DC.
Rask has posted strong efforts in the crease over the past month-plus, owning a 6-0-2 record with a 1.90 GAA and a .937 save percentage over his last nine appearances. The Capitals really struggled in January, posting a minus-17 goal differential over 12 games, so Rask should have a decent shot at keeping his streak without a regulation loss alive.
