Rask will start between the pipes in Sunday's round-robin finale versus the Capitals, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Rask was solid in his round-robin debut Wednesday against Tampa Bay, making 32 saves on 35 shots, but he ultimately suffered his first loss of the postseason due to insufficient goal support. The 33-year-old netminder will attempt to end the round-robin round on a high note by picking up a win in a matchup with a struggling Capitals club that's only scored three goals through its first two round-robin contests.