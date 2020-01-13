Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting Tuesday

Rask will tend the road twine Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Jaroslav Halak will start Monday versus the Flyers, so Rask gets the nod on the second half of back-to-back games. This timeshare has been ideal for Rask, as he's 4-0-1 over his last five starts, and he posted a .923 save percentage or better in each contest. The Blue Jackets are heating up, though, as they've won five of seven and totaled 20 goals in that stretch.