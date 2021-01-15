Rask made 20 saves in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over New Jersey.

Rask faced just four shots in the first period and 11 through two, but he did what he needed to keep Boston ahead 1-0. New Jersey kept pushing in the third and found the tying goal, then tied the game again later in the frame after Boston retook the lead. Rask rebounded in overtime with a save on a Kyle Palmieri breakaway and another on Jack Hughes just before the buzzer, then battened the hatches in the shootout, stopping all three attempts to secure the win. He'll likely continue to play fewer games than most top-tier starters due to the presence of high-end backup Jaroslav Halak, but Rask's as good as it gets on a per-game basis.