Rask turned aside 20 of 22 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 1.

Rask received plenty of goal support in the form of a David Pastrnak hat trick in Game 1. The 34-year-old Rask has played his best hockey of the year in the playoffs -- he's allowed just six goals in his last four games, and he's won five straight starts. The Finn is locked in as the Bruins' No. 1 netminder, and he should be in goal again for Monday's Game 2.