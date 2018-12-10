Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Steps up against Senators
Rask turned aside 27 of 28 shots Sunday, earning a 2-1 overtime victory over Ottawa.
Maybe this was inevitable, given how Rask has performed against the Senators this year. In three starts against Ottawa, he's 3-0-0 this season and owns a .949 save percentage, mastering a team that usually has no trouble putting up goals at home. With a weak Coyotes offense up next, owners should make sure he's in the lineup Tuesday as long as Bruce Cassidy gives him the start.
