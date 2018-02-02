Play

Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Sterling run continues in win

Rask stopped 32 of 33 shots during Thursday's 3-1 win over St. Louis.

Rask's magical run continued Thursday, as he's now won six consecutive games and hasn't lost in regulation since Nov. 26 -- the Finn has gone 17-0-2 during that stretch. He boasts an elite .924 save percentage and 2.12 GAA for the campaign and should continue to be started confidently in all matchups.

