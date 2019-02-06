Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Stifles Isles for win No. 16

Rask turned aside 28 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

The veteran came out on top in a goaltending duel with young upstart Robin Lehner, with only a second-period power-play goal by Jordan Eberle marring his night. Rask hasn't allowed more than three goals in a game since Christmas, and he now boasts a strong 16-8-4 record on the season with a 2.30 GAA and .924 save percentage, numbers right in line with the 31-year-old's career.