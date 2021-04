Rask (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Penguins, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Per the report, Rask is still undergoing treatment for his upper-body injury, which is thought to be a back issue. His status for Boston's back-to-back games Monday and Tuesday thus remains unclear. In the meantime, look for Jaroslav Halak to draw the start in goal for the Bruins on Saturday afternoon.