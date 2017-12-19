Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Stops 16 shots in win
Rask made 16 saves on 18 shots Monday in a 7-2 win over Columbus.
Though Rask improved to 6-0-1 in his last seven starts, it was a rather pedestrian night for him. His offense and defense had a lot more to do with the win than he did, as the Bruins outshot the Jackets 45-18 and made life miserable for Sergei Bobrovsky. Rask is slated to give way to backup Anton Khudobin on Tuesday against the Sabres, before presumably returning to the Boston net Thursday versus the Jets. While Rask didn't need to be at his sharpest Monday, and the Blue Jackets' second goal, late in the game, was one he'd like to have back, the veteran netminder's prospects going forward are bolstered by his team's improved play in front of him, which has been fueled by a healthier lineup and aided by the continuing development of the organization's key youngsters.
