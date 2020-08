Rask allowed three goals on 26 shots Thursday in a 3-2 loss to Carolina in Game 2.

Rask was perfect through the game's first 35 minutes before allowing goals by Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov in an 88-second span. Svechnikov's goal came after a turnover by Rask along the boards and gave the Hurricanes their first lead of the night. Rask saw his playoff save percentage drop to .904 ahead of Saturday's Game 3 clash.