Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Stops 24 shots in OT win over Stars

Rask stopped 24 of 25 shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Stars.

After allowing a soft short-handed goal on a bad angle to Radek Faksa less than four minutes into the game, Rask settled down and blanked Dallas the rest of the way. The 31-year-old still has a middling .909 save percentage on the season, but he appears to have turned a corner, allowing two goals or less in four of his last five starts.