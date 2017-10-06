Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Stops 26 in win

Rask made 26 saves on 29 shots in a 4-3 win against the Predators on Thursday.

Nashville scored two goals in the last two minutes, blemishing what had been a really good game for Rask. While Rask was once one of the best goalies in the league, he's posted matching .915 save percentages the last two years. Still, thanks to Boston's defense, he had a 2.23 GAA in 2016-17.