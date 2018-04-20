Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Stops 31 in Game 4 win
Rask made 31 saves during Thursday's 3-1 Game 4 victory in Toronto.
The refs let them play in this one, as Boston didn't get a single power-play opportunity and Rask denied Toronto on its lone chance with the extra man. This was an excellent bounce-back performance from the Finnish veteran after he allowed seven goals over the previous two games, and he'll now have up to three chances to close out this conference quarterfinals series. The first such opportunity comes Saturday in Boston.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...