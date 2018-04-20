Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Stops 31 in Game 4 win

Rask made 31 saves during Thursday's 3-1 Game 4 victory in Toronto.

The refs let them play in this one, as Boston didn't get a single power-play opportunity and Rask denied Toronto on its lone chance with the extra man. This was an excellent bounce-back performance from the Finnish veteran after he allowed seven goals over the previous two games, and he'll now have up to three chances to close out this conference quarterfinals series. The first such opportunity comes Saturday in Boston.