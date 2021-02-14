Rask made 38 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

The game was knotted at two until the 5:30 mark of the third period when the Isles scored on the power play. They padded the lead with a shorthanded goal late in the third. The loss was just Rask's second in regulation this season. He holds a 6-2-1 record. Perhaps more importantly, Rask remained sharp throughout and avoided a brain burp like he suffered Wednesday. That night, he left the ice late in the third to give his team an extra attacker, not realizing the game was tied.