Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Stops all but two in win
Rask made 26 saves Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.
Rask needed a strong game -- he hadn't won since Dec. 11 and that was against the Coyotes. Since Nov. 5, Rask is 6-5-2, but Jaroslav Halak has been outperforming him by a margin. This isn't the Halak of Montreal fame where he played well enough to have fans consider keeping him over Carey Price. But Halak is pushing Rask in a serious way. The Bruins will use whichever goalie is the best in order to get into the postseason.
