Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Strong month continues

Rask turned aside 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Boston never trailed in the game as Rask gave them another strong performance, although he did get some help from his crossbar on a point-blank Andreas Johnsson attempt before the Bruins pulled away. The veteran netminder is 4-0-1 to begin the season with a 1.77 GAA and .944 save percentage, and Rask appears to be thriving in a timeshare with Jaroslav Halak.