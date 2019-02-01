Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Strong play in loss

Rask made 38 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers on Thursday night.

Rask's game has been especially hot since Dec. 29. He has delivered a 6-0-2 record in eight starts and his .939 save percentage in that span downright sizzles. Rask started the season slowly, but is poised for a big second half. Use him well.

More News
Our Latest Stories