Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Strong stretch continues with 2-1 win
Rask saved 37 of 38 shots during Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over Winnipeg.
The Finn entered with a 6-0-1 record, .937 save percentage and 1.59 GAA through his past eight appearances, so this was another solid showing. Rask has put an underwhelming start behind him, and the Bruins are now 7-2-1 through their past 10 contests. Everything is trending in the right direction for the veteran, and Rask has proven to be a high-end asset in the past.
