Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Strong stretch continues
Rask propelled the Bruins to a 5-2 victory over the Blues with 28 saves Thursday.
Rask conceded twice in the second period to fall behind 2-1, but Boston responded with four unanswered goals to push the Finnish goalie's record to 14-8-3. Backup Jaroslav Halak made a strong push for playing time earlier this season, but Rask is back to being the top dog in net for the Bruins. Rask's 6-0-1 in his past seven starts while Halak's 1-3-0 in his last four.
