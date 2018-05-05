Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Struggles again in loss
Rask allowed four goals on 28 shots during a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Lightning on Friday night. The Lightning lead the second-round series 3-1.
The 30-year-old has struggled this postseason, and that continued Friday. He came into the night already leading all playoff goaltenders in losses and goals allowed, and he posted an .857 save percentage while losing his sixth game of the spring on Friday. Before 2018, Rask's worst save percentage for an individual playoff year was .912, and that came back when he was only 22 in 2009-10. In his next 50 postseason games, Rask recorded a .929 save percentage, but this postseason, he's down to .903 in that category. His career playoff success gives owners hope for a turnaround, but time is running out.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...