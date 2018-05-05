Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Struggles again in loss

Rask allowed four goals on 28 shots during a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Lightning on Friday night. The Lightning lead the second-round series 3-1.

The 30-year-old has struggled this postseason, and that continued Friday. He came into the night already leading all playoff goaltenders in losses and goals allowed, and he posted an .857 save percentage while losing his sixth game of the spring on Friday. Before 2018, Rask's worst save percentage for an individual playoff year was .912, and that came back when he was only 22 in 2009-10. In his next 50 postseason games, Rask recorded a .929 save percentage, but this postseason, he's down to .903 in that category. His career playoff success gives owners hope for a turnaround, but time is running out.