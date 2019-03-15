Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Struggles in tough road venue
Rask gave up four goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Winnipeg.
Rask can be forgiven for the clunker considering Winnipeg's arguably the toughest place to play in the league, but he'll certainly be kicking himself considering the ice was largely tilted the other way, with Boston holding a 39-24 edge in shots. The Finnish netminder has hit a cold spell with nine goals allowed on 48 shots in his last two starts, but we wouldn't worry too much considering Rask preceded this dip with a 10-0-1 stretch.
