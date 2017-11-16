Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Struggles once again

Rask allowed four goals on 27 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Ducks on Wednesday.

Rask's struggles to start the season continue. He's now allowed at least three goals in his last five starts, and in six of his last seven contests. While at times Rask has been one of the best goalies in the NHL, right now he's just trying to keep his save percentage above .900.

