Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Study in contrasts over last five
Rask made 20 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Lightning on Saturday. He allowed four goals.
He sharpened his focus as the game went on, but the first period was a challenge. Rask allowed not one, but two shorthanded goals on the same penalty in a 1:02 span. He's 2-3 in his last five games and they've been a study in contrasts. He allowed one goal in the two wins, but 14 in the three losses. It's good for Rask to get this out of his system now, rather than at the start of April.
