Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Suffers concussion
Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Rask suffered a concussion in Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
The official diagnosis makes it tough to know when Rask will be able to return to action. Rask is without a timeline currently. In his absence, expect Jaroslav Halak to see most of the starts, while Maxime Lagace figures to be the top candidate to be called up from AHL Providence to serve as the backup.
