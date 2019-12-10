Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Suffers defeat in Ottawa
Rask allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Senators on Monday.
The final score made it look worse than it was -- the Senators scored two empty-netters. Still, Rask was outplayed by Anders Nilsson at the other end of the pond. The 32-year-old Finn dropped to 13-3-3 with a 2.20 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 19 games. The Bruins remain on the road for the next three games against top-five offenses in the Capitals, Lightning and Panthers. Rask will almost assuredly start one of those games and could see two nods during a tough road in the schedule.
