Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Suffers rare home defeat

Rask stopped 34 of 37 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to St. Louis in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Rask's eight-game win streak was snapped with Wednesday's loss but despite that reality, the Finnish netminder's play has been nothing short of remarkable this postseason. He owns a 13-6 record to this point in the playoffs, as well as a 1.91 GAA and .939 save percentage. The loss should do little to shake Rask's confidence as he and his teammates get set to travel to St. Louis for the next two games.