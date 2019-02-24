Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Superb in goalie duel
Rask made 28 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Blues on Saturday.
Tough loss for the talented tender. Rask had won six straight prior to Saturday and is peaking toward the postseason. That's fabulous for his owners who can count on him without worry.
