Rask (undisclosed) stopped 23 of 27 shots Wednesday in a 6-2 loss to the Islanders in Game 6.

Rask, who received the start despite an unknown injury, gave up a pair of goals to Brock Nelson and single tallies by Travis Zajac and Kyle Palmieri. He allowed eight goals over the final two games of the series and finished the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a .919 save percentage in 11 starts.