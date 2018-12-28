Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Tabbed for Saturday's start

Rask will start in goal Saturday against the Sabres.

Rask let up five goals to the Hurricanes in his last start and has seen his volume of starts dwindle with Jaroslav Halak faring better in the crease. He will return to the cage Saturday, looking to stop a Sabres club that has averaged just 1.75 goals per game over the last four.

