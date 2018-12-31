Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Tabbed for Winter Classic duty

Rask will face the Blackhawks outdoors on Tuesday in the NHL's Winter Classic, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Rask is coming off a win in his last start but holds a mediocre 3-4-0 record in seven December appearances. The Bruins' netminder has had an up-and-down season, but Rask has a chance to end the calendar year on a positive note with a win on what's sure to be a spectacular stage. The unpredictability associated with outdoor games essentially makes them toss-ups, so the fact that Boston has been the far better team to this point in the season means less than it typically would if the game was being played under more traditional circumstances.