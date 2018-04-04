Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Takes first regulation defeat since Feb. 24

Rask was beaten on four of 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Lightning.

Rask was the best player in a scoreless first period, as he held the league's best offense off the board despite Tampa Bay's 17-8 edge in shots. The Finnish netminder was unable to hold off a similar onslaught in the ensuing frame, which saw the hosts light the lamp three times on 16 shots. Rask gave up another goal in the third en route to his first regulation loss since Feb. 24. He was 10-0-1 since that date coming in, so we wouldn't be overly concerned.