Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Takes loss versus Golden Knights
Rask allowed two goals on 25 shots in a 3-1 loss against the Golden Knights on Sunday.
The 30-year-old finally yielded under three goals in a game, but he didn't win. In each of his first three starts, the opposition scored at least three times. Still, perhaps Sunday's performance indicates Rask is climbing out of his little slump. He is 1-3-0 with a .900 save percentage and 3.30 GAA in the early going.
