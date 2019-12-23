Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Taking on Capitals

Rask will tend the home twine Monday against the Capitals, Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe reports.

Rask is having a tough stretch, as he's lost his last five starts and posted an .882 save percentage. However, coach Bruce Cassidy said Rask would get the three of the four starts preceding the holiday break, and he's lived up to his word. The Capitals, on the other hand, have won 10 of 12, and they continue to lead the league with 3.54 goals per game.