Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Taking on Isles

Rask will man the road crease Saturday against the Islanders, Matt Porter of the Boston Globe reports.

Rask has gone six starts without a regulation defeat, boasting a 3-0-3 record in that stretch while holding four of those six opponents to two goals apiece. He'll likely be embroiled in a goaltending duel against Semyon Varlamov, as the Islanders score only 2.79 goals per game but give up just 2.55.