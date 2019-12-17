Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Taking on L.A.
Rask will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home clash with the Kings, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Rask has struggled recently, suffering three consecutive losses while posting a sub-par 3.39 GAA and .886 save percentage. The 32-year-old backstop will try to get back on track and pick up his 14th win of the season in a favorable home matchup with an L.A. squad that's 4-12-2 on the road this year.
