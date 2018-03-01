Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Taking on Pittsburgh
Rask will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Penguins, NESN's Jack Edwards reports.
Rask was a little shaky in his last start Tuesday against Carolina, surrendering three goals on 32 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his 25th victory of the campaign. The Finnish netminder will look to keep rolling and secure a second straight win in a home matchup with a Pittsburgh club that's 13-16-3 on the road this season.
