Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Taking on Tampa Bay

Rask will guard the goal in Thursday's home game against the Lightning, Mike Loftus of The Patriot Ledger reports.

Rask was razor sharp in his last start Saturday against St. Louis, turning aside 28 of 29 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 13th defeat of the campaign due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The Finnish netminder will look to stay dialed in and secure his 21st win of the season in a brutal matchup with a stacked Tampa Bay squad that's won nine consecutive contests.