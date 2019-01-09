Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Tames Wild for first shutout
Rask turned aside all 24 shots he faced in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.
It's the netminder's first shutout of the season, but Rask has been sharp since the end of December, winning four straight starts with a 1.23 GAA and .959 save percentage. Expect him to continue seeing a heavy workload while he's dialed in.
