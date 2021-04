Rask (upper body) is a candidate to start Thursday night's game against the Islanders, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Rask, who last saw game action March 25, has been on the ice with his teammates and is targeting a return to the Bruins' net Thursday, while Jeremy Swayman draws the starting nod Tuesday night versus the Sabres. Meanwhile, Jaroslav Halak remains in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.