Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Tending goal Sunday
Rask will be the road starter versus the Wild on Sunday, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Rask has a 2.34 GAA and a .917 save percentage, but recently he hasn't quite been up to that level. Over his last 10 games he has a 2.87 GAA and a .905 save percentage. That being said, in that time he has an 8-1-1 record, so he's been getting the offensive support needed to win. The Wild are at home, but they are also on the second night of a back-to-back, which should benefit the Finnish netminder.
