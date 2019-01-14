Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Tending twine Monday
Rask will defend the cage against the Habs on Monday.
Rask will enter Monday's contest sporting a five-game winning streak, during which he recorded a 1.38 GAA and .955 save percentage. With a back-to-back on the schedule, the Finnish netminder figures to make two more starts before the All-Star break. Despite his strong run of form, the 31-year-old figures to continue splitting time with Jaroslav Halak in order to keep Rask rested heading into the postseason.
