Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Tending twine Thursday

Rask will be between the pipes at home for Thursday's Game 1 matchup with Columbus, Shawn Roarke of NHL.com reports.

Rask posted a 2.32 GAA and .928 save percentage in a first-round clash with the Maple Leafs, which includes a 32-save Game 7 victory. The veteran netminder will square off with a Columbus squad that will be fresh following its four-game sweep of the Lightning and is averaging a league-high 4.75 goals in the playoffs.