Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Tending twine Thursday

Rask will be between the pipes against the Flyers on Thursday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Rask -- who was sidelined for the Bruins' prior two outings -- is riding a 4-2-0 record in his last six contests, despite a less than stellar 3.33 GAA. The netminder will need to step up his game versus Philadelphia, considering the Boston offense will be without Patrice Bergeron (foot) and David Backes (suspension) and may not be able to bail him out again.