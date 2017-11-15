Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Tending twine Wednesday

Rask will patrol the blue paint for Wednesday's tilt against Anaheim, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Rask is off to a less than stellar -- awful, frankly -- start to the 2017-18 campaign, as he is 3-6-2 with a .901 save percentage. In fact, in all but one of the Finn's previous six outings, he has given up a trio of goals. Opposing goaltender John Gibson has had struggles of his own this year, making this an interesting matchup between the pipes.

