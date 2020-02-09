Play

Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Thrust into starting role

Contrary to a previous report, Rask will start between the pipes for Sunday's game against Detroit.

Jaroslav Halak was expected to start in the cage for Sunday's game and it's unclear why a change was made. Rask will draw a great matchup against the league's worst offense in terms of goals per contest this campaign (2.02).

