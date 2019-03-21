Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Thursday start on tap
Rask will start Thursday's road game against New Jersey.
Rask, who is coming off a 13-save shutout in the Bruins' dominating 5-0 win over the Islanders on Tuesday, will take aim at a New Jersey squad that sits 28th in the overall NHL standings and has dropped two straight games, by a total count of 7-1. It's a favorable fantasy context for Boston's top netminder, who will probably give way to Jaroslav Halak on Saturday against the Panthers, with a Monday matchup versus the Lightning looming.
