Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Thursday start on tap
Rask will start Thursday's road game against the Panthers.
Rask, who saw a nice 11-game run (10-0-1) come to an end in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Lightning, will look to rebound Thursday in a tilt that carries major playoff implications for the Bruins, who are tied with Tampa Bay for first place in the Eastern Conference standings, with Boston holding a game in hand. Meanwhile, the Panthers are clawing for a wild card spot on the heels of Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Predators. The last time Rask faced Florida the Bruins earned a 5-1 triumph on home ice this past Saturday.
More News
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Takes first regulation defeat since Feb. 24•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Tuesday start on tap•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Wins 10th in last 11 starts•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Clashing with Panthers at home•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Nabs key victory over Lightning•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Set for Thursday start against Tampa Bay•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...