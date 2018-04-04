Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Thursday start on tap

Rask will start Thursday's road game against the Panthers.

Rask, who saw a nice 11-game run (10-0-1) come to an end in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Lightning, will look to rebound Thursday in a tilt that carries major playoff implications for the Bruins, who are tied with Tampa Bay for first place in the Eastern Conference standings, with Boston holding a game in hand. Meanwhile, the Panthers are clawing for a wild card spot on the heels of Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Predators. The last time Rask faced Florida the Bruins earned a 5-1 triumph on home ice this past Saturday.