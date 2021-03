Rask (undisclosed) will start Thursday night's game against the Islanders, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

Rask evidently responded well to the work he got in Wednesday evening and will make his first game appearance since March 7. Assuming no setbacks Thursday night against the Islanders -- who are second in the NHL with 46 points -- he also figures to start either Saturday afternoon versus the Sabres or Sunday when Boston faces New Jersey.