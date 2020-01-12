Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Time share working

Rask made 35 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders. He also picked up an assist on the game-winning goal.

Rask has allowed just two goals in each of his last four starts, a span in which he's gone 3-1. The time share with Jaroslav Halak works for Rask -- the two men alternate starts and that helps keep the Finn fresh for the playoffs. He is now 17-4-6.